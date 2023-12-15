Have your say on Arun District Council's new budget as public consultation launched

Residents have been asked to give their view on Arun District Council’s 2024-25 budget as part of a public consultation.

The budget consultation went live earlier today (December 15) and it will be available until it closes at 11.59pm on January 21 2024. This year’s consultation comes amid the ongoing challenges of the cost of living crisis, with demands on key services continuing to grow, and local councils under more pressure to deliver than ever.

This public consultation, an Arun spokesperson made clear, is the council's way of making sure it allocates money in the right places to continue to provide essential services to the public. In order to do so with stretched resources, this year’s consultation will focus on four key themes:

improving the wellbeing of Arun

delivering the right homes in the right places

supporting our environment to support us

fulfilling Arun’s economic potential

The Arun District Council civic centre. Photo: Steve Robards.

Cllr Matt Stanley, Leader of Arun District Council added: “Providing quality services for our residents, businesses and visitors is our priority and making sure that we use our funds appropriately to meet that aim is something we, as a council work hard it. As funding from central government is decreasing, the budget challenges we face are not insignificant and we need to make sure we spend our money to deliver our Council Vision. We want to hear from the public as part of our plans for the future and encourage all to participate in this consultation.”