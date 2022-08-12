Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bognor Regis resort said it will be submitting a planning application to Arun District Council soon and 'wanted to provide the local community with an opportunity to view our proposals and provide any feedback' before this process begins.

"To help keep the resort competitive and meet evolving guest expectations, there is an ongoing need to improve and update the resort's facilities," it's website consultation said.

"We are therefore hoping to build a new fully enclosed, indoor 'Activity Centre' in the location of some of the resort's existing fairground rides."

A map showing the new site of the fairground and the Activity Centre at Butlin's in Bognor Regis

It would not be increasing its guest numbers but wanted to provide an 'altogether more fun break through quality entertainment and activities'.

Research showed family and adult guests would like more things to do together during the daytime.

The resort said it had selected the 'latest and greatest activities' with the indoor facility open from 9am to 10.30pm and including a café and activity bar.

These activities include escape rooms, laser tag, tag attach, interactive multi-sport, hi-tech mini golf, AR darts, UV ping-pong and shuffle pucks.

The Activity Centre would be for use by guests, would not be a live music venue and there will not be a stage.

Seven of the existing fairground rides would be moved 100m north west.