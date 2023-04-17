Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
21 minutes ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
4 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
5 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Have your say on children's sculpture trail in Bognor's sunken gardens

Arun District Council gardeners are giving members of the public the chance to have their say on designs for a children’s sculpture trail planned for Hothamton Sunken Gardens by participating in a survey.

By Connor Gormley
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:24 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:25 BST

Designers plan to introduce five new timber sculptures to the area as part of ongoing renovations to the Sunken Gardens and are asking members of the public to pick which of ten animals they’d like to see featured.

The list includes a starfish, a fox, a crab, a seal, a badger, a rabbit, a falcon, a frog, a seagull and a dormouse. Residents are asked to list the choices by preference – with their favourite at the top and their least favourite at the bottom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Announcing the poll on Facebook, a spokesperson said renovation works are ‘progressing well’ and the is looking forward to opening the space to visitors in the weeks to come.

Most Popular
The sunken gardens in Bognor RegisThe sunken gardens in Bognor Regis
The sunken gardens in Bognor Regis

The poll will close at midday on April 24. Click here to find out more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Improvement works started back in January, with Blakedown Landscapes SE at the helm, and include new play equipment, new surfacing, a southern entrance and refurbishment of planning and seating. Planners hope to enhance the quality of the gardens and encourage more visitors.

An initial consultation on the works took place back in November and December 2021, and the majority of the 44 respondents agreed with the issues pointed out by planners, mentioning safety and security several times throughout their additional comments. They also told designers they would like renovation works to open up views into the site ands encourage footfall – all of which it is hoped these latest improvements will achieve.

Read more

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

'Support British Growers and stop the tomato shortage' says Sussex farmer as tomato season starts

Related topics:ResidentsArun District CouncilBognorFacebook