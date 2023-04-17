Have your say on children's sculpture trail in Bognor's sunken gardens

Arun District Council gardeners are giving members of the public the chance to have their say on designs for a children’s sculpture trail planned for Hothamton Sunken Gardens by participating in a survey.

Designers plan to introduce five new timber sculptures to the area as part of ongoing renovations to the Sunken Gardens and are asking members of the public to pick which of ten animals they’d like to see featured.

The list includes a starfish, a fox, a crab, a seal, a badger, a rabbit, a falcon, a frog, a seagull and a dormouse. Residents are asked to list the choices by preference – with their favourite at the top and their least favourite at the bottom.

Announcing the poll on Facebook, a spokesperson said renovation works are ‘progressing well’ and the is looking forward to opening the space to visitors in the weeks to come.

The sunken gardens in Bognor Regis

The poll will close at midday on April 24. Click here to find out more.

Improvement works started back in January, with Blakedown Landscapes SE at the helm, and include new play equipment, new surfacing, a southern entrance and refurbishment of planning and seating. Planners hope to enhance the quality of the gardens and encourage more visitors.

An initial consultation on the works took place back in November and December 2021, and the majority of the 44 respondents agreed with the issues pointed out by planners, mentioning safety and security several times throughout their additional comments. They also told designers they would like renovation works to open up views into the site ands encourage footfall – all of which it is hoped these latest improvements will achieve.

