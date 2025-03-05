Have your say on plans for community space in the south of Chichester

By Connor Gormley
Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Chichester residents have been invited to share ideas, opinions and concepts to help shape plans for a ‘vibrant community space’ in the south of the city.

The concept, proposed by Chichester City Council as part of its City Plan 2024-2029, would see the construction of a new social hub in the city’s south ward.

A spokesperson for Chichester City Council said the space would offer residents a space in which to ‘collaborate, connect and thrive together.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order to shape the plans, residents have now been given a chance to take part in an online consultation, concerned with the location of the centre, and the nature of its facilities.

What would you like to see?What would you like to see?
What would you like to see?

"We invite you to be part of this journey by sharing your ideas and helping us identify the types of spaces, equipment and facilities that would best serve our community,” a city council spokesperson said.

To access the consultation, visit https://chichestercity.gov.uk/consultation-community-space-in-the-south/

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice