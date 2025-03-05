Have your say on plans for community space in the south of Chichester
The concept, proposed by Chichester City Council as part of its City Plan 2024-2029, would see the construction of a new social hub in the city’s south ward.
A spokesperson for Chichester City Council said the space would offer residents a space in which to ‘collaborate, connect and thrive together.’
In order to shape the plans, residents have now been given a chance to take part in an online consultation, concerned with the location of the centre, and the nature of its facilities.
"We invite you to be part of this journey by sharing your ideas and helping us identify the types of spaces, equipment and facilities that would best serve our community,” a city council spokesperson said.
To access the consultation, visit https://chichestercity.gov.uk/consultation-community-space-in-the-south/