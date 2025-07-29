Have your say on plans for skatepark in Middleton-on-Sea

Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images.

Residents have been invited to have their say on plans for a public skate park in Middleton-on-Sea, near Bognor Regis, following the launch of a user-habits survey.

Arun District Council, which owns the park, says it is keen to learn more about how visitors use the park, in order to inform future improvement plans.

The survey is available until 5pm on August 29 and asks residents how often, if at all, they use the park.

Submit your thoughts online, by following this link: https://forms.office.com/e/vzaskDKSP8