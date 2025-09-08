Have your say on plans to tackle anti-social behaviour in Arun

Photo: Pixabay.

Arun District Council has launched two new surveys, to learn more about how best to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in the district.

The two surveys – one called the ‘Community Safety Survey’, and another called the ‘Public Spaces Protection Order Consultation Survey’ (PSPO) – are designed to give councillors a better understanding of what the community wants, while providing residents with a valuable opportunity to shape a ‘robust plan’ for its continued protection.

Discussing the importance of the Community Safety Survey, Chair of the Safer Arun Partnership, Councillor Alan Butcher, said:

"It's crucial that we consult with residents to hear how crime and anti-social behaviour impacts them. The survey asks them how they feel about their overall sense of wellbeing and safety. The responses we receive will help to shape the ongoing work of the Safer Arun Partnership to drive down crime and support communities to feel safer and more resilient.”

The Public Spaces Protection Order Survey, meanwhile, comes months before the current protection order is expected to expire in March. PSPOs give local councils the power to dismantle consistent anti-social behaviour in an area by imposing restrictions on the area in which the behaviour takes place. Arun District Council’s current PSPO was renewed in March 2023, and councillors want local perspectives on whether they should extend, amend or discharge it.

"We are encouraging residents, those who work in the area and visitors, to take part in this consultation. Their opinions matter and will help to decide whether a PSPO is still required, as well as the restrictions needed to continue tackling anti-social behaviour in the district,” said Chair of the Council's Housing and Wellbeing Committee, Councillor Carol Birch.

To find out more information, or request either survey in an alternative format, contact [email protected].