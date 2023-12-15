Members of the public have been invited to have their say on proposals to relocate a Chichester primary school, and expand a separate special needs school.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Both schools – Jessie Younghusband Primary School and St Anthony’s Special School – are currently located on the same site, close to the Whitehouse Farm/Minerva Heights development of new homes to the West of Chichester City Centre.

Current proposals suggest Jessie Younghusband Primary School to the site earmarked at the Minerva Heights development, in order so that it might serve the needs of both the development and the wider community. It is believed that the new site, with enough scope for 420 students, will be enough to meet the demands of currently enrolled students as well as those living on the estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Anthony’s Special School, meanwhile, would remain on its current site, expanding into the space left behind by Jessie Younghusband School, creating an additional 50 special educational needs places in the area.

Have your say on plans to relocate a Primary School in Chichester. Photo: West Sussex County Council.

County council officers are also proposing to review the catchment area for Jessie Younghusband Primary School and Parklands Community School, in order to accommodate the new intake from the Minerva Heights development, and reflect Jessie Younghusband’s relocation. A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council has made clear that students currently on role will not be affected.

Residents have now been invited to share their views via an online consultation which opened yesterday (December 14) and is due to run until January 31 2024.

“The consultation is a chance for people to express their support for the proposals as well as voice concerns and offer constructive ideas on taking the plans forward,” said Councillor Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working closely with the schools involved and have communicated with parents and carers of pupils, as well as the wider community, to ensure that everyone is informed about these proposals and the consultation process.