Have your say on the scope of the South Downs local plan as review launched

Residents living in and around the South Downs have been given a chance to have their say on the scope of the local plan.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call for feedback comes alongside a review of the South Down National Park Authority’s local plan, which sees officers evaluating whether important issues like climate change and environmental conservation are being properly addressed.

The consultation started late last month and already has more than 500 contributions but, with the project set to continue until September 16, there’s still plenty of time to get involved and have your say. Although it’s entirely possible to fill out a survey online – via the SDNPA website – residents eager to fill out a paper form, or just to talk to a member of the team in person, the authority’s team will be present at a range of events later this summer. On August 10, staff will be at the Seven Sisters Visitors Centre and, on August 24, they will be at the Hassocks Village Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council hopes to instil a vision of the South Downs which both conserves and enhances the character of the English lowlands, according to its website, and many of the over 300 respondents so far say they’d like to see officers prioritise protecting the landscape itself over competing obligations like access or local facilities.

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A youth survey for respondents aged between 30 to 25 years old is also being conducted and has so far revealed that younger residents are interested in keeping the park’s rivers safe and clean. Biodiversity was also a clear priority for respondents, according to the council, ranking second across both surveys.

The review comes some time after the council issued a call for potential development sites in 2022, which gave landowners, individuals, town and parish councils a chance to influence the local plan by suggesting sites for development and offsetting in the decades to come. This is just one stage in a lengthy process set to continue until 2026 when, it is expected, the local plan review will finally be submitted for evaluation. Until then, local plan officers will be drafting policies and site allocations, gathering evidence, assessing land availability and green space, all until a full public consultation is launched in early 2025.