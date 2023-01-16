Westergate House care home, in Fontwell, has been busy within the local community setting up a free knit and natter workshop at the home.

Taking place every Thursday afternoon in the house lounge, residents and guests have the chance to have some fun knitting their own patchwork blanket, and to meet people from the local community.

Lifestyles lead at the home, Lee Austin has explained the benefits of a knitting group; a forum that provides a relaxing, creative and enjoyable experience for everyone involved. Added benefits include a reduction in feelings of stress and anxiety, and even the alleviation of physical symptoms such as high blood pressure and a fast heart rate. With all the benefits to mind and soul, Lee felt that the group would be the perfect activity to share with the local community.

Ann concentrating on the knitting

Head chef Chris and his hospitality team are on board, and take pleasure in serving a range of coffee, tea, pastries and cakes for everyone to enjoy.

Paul Middleton-Russell, at Westergate House, said: “We started this project for our residents, and elderly people in the community, who might want some time outside of the home and to make some new friends. We know a cup of tea and a friendly ear can go a long way.”

Enjoying the knit and natter at Westergate House