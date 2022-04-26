The evening gave residents a chance to ask questions and hear updates from the mayor, leader and committee chairs.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne OBE also gave attendees an overview on policing in the area while a town Police Community Support Officer and a new business warden were on hand to field queries.

On the subject of Ukraine town mayor Howard Mundin said: “I’m sure all councillors and residents wish to see a speedy resolution to the conflict.”

The mayor's presentation at Haywards Heath Town Council's annual town meeting. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

One resident congratulated the council for donating £5,000 to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal, a decision that was made at the March 14 Policy and Finance Committee meeting.

Deputy leader Clive Laband said he found this very moving, calling it one of his proudest moments at Haywards Heath Town Council.

Councillor Rachel Cromie said there are plans for a support group for Ukrainan refugees coming into the town, which would involve Ukrainians already living in the area. “They would have a little bit of support in the community and a chance to meet, have a cup of tea and speak Ukrainian or Russian,” she said.

One resident thanked councillor Sujan Wickremaratchi for his help at the set-up stage of the Clair Hall vaccination centre, but asked whether Clair Hall’s name could be put back over the frontage.

Leader of the Council Michael Pulfer said he would raise this with Mid Sussex District Council.

On the subject of planning, councillor Clive Laband said he was expecting an application to be submitted for Hurst Farm in the next few months for ‘somewhere in the region of 375 homes’.

An outline application for a development of up to 375 homes on the Hurstwood Lane site had been approved by Mid Sussex District Council in August 2018 after it was submitted by the council and Cross Stone Securities. But government housing agency Homes England purchased the land from the District Council in July 2021 and said it would submit a new planning application.

The meeting also looked at the town’s plans for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Mayor Howard Mundin said the Queen had been a ‘constant’ in his and other residents’ lives, adding that the town council had arranged events in June.

On Thursday, June 2, a beacon will be lit at 9.45pm in Victoria Park, he said, and there will be a party in the park on Sunday, June 5.

“It could be a real opportunity to celebrate a very historic moment,” he said.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said Sussex is on course to get extra officers from government funding and said PCSO numbers were ‘almost up to full strength’.

She added that the pandemic saw a drop in crimes like burglary but an increase in online crimes like cyber stalking.

However, she also revealed that Haywards Heath is now the second safest place in Sussex.