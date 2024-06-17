Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Haywards Heath Arts Festival 2024 kicks off this week, offering events that showcase talented people from across the area.

The festival runs from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 30. People can see what’s on and purchase tickets for events at haywardsheathartsfestival.co.uk/whats-on.

An Evening of Sussex Folk takes place on June 21 at Haywards Heath Town Hall, featuring The Copper Family and The Twagger Band.

Haywards Heath – ‘Then and Now’ offers a photographic journey at the Town Hall throughout the week that looks into the town’s history.

Alice in Wonderland by M&M Theatrical Productions is at Haywards Heath Methodist Church on Saturday, June 22, from 4pm. Rotary Rocks is at The Orchards Shopping Centre between 10am and 6pm on Saturday.