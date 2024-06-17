Haywards Heath Arts Festival 2024 begins this week: music, comedy, photography and more at celebration of local talent
The festival runs from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 30. People can see what’s on and purchase tickets for events at haywardsheathartsfestival.co.uk/whats-on.
An Evening of Sussex Folk takes place on June 21 at Haywards Heath Town Hall, featuring The Copper Family and The Twagger Band.
Haywards Heath – ‘Then and Now’ offers a photographic journey at the Town Hall throughout the week that looks into the town’s history.
Alice in Wonderland by M&M Theatrical Productions is at Haywards Heath Methodist Church on Saturday, June 22, from 4pm. Rotary Rocks is at The Orchards Shopping Centre between 10am and 6pm on Saturday.
The Arts Festival Quiz is at Haywards Heath Town Hall on Monday evening, June 24. An Evening With Graham Bartlett, an author known for his Sunday Times Top Ten bestseller Death Comes Knocking, is at Haywards Heath Town Hall on Thursday, June 27.