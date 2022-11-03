Haywards Heath based Ariel Company Theatre raises funds for SEND students

This is an inclusive group for young people with special additional needs and disabilities and sessions take place in Burgess Hill, Crawley, Shoreham and East Grinstead.

The company said all the funds raised are to help six students from Ariel Othellos Burgess Hill to receive LAMDA tuition free of charge.

Ariel’s founder and artistic director Nicci Hopson said: “Following our recognition at The National Diversity Awards in 2021, we felt inspired to push our inclusive practice even further. This fundraising initiative has been an incredible achievement and the positive impacts of this free tuition is already evident in our students.”

Othellos students with LAMDA tutor Kevin Sharp

LAMDA is one of the oldest drama schools in the world and the UK’s largest speech and drama awarding body. Ariel Drama Academies have been running a free LAMDA initiative since 2004.

Ariel Company Theatre has been collecting donations at performances, showcases and workshop productions and has already raised more than £300.

On Saturday, November 12, Ariel is set to host its annual Quiz Night at The Hassocks Pub, with all proceeds going to the Othellos. The West Sussex Othellos annual showcase is at The Hawth in Crawley on Sunday, November 6.

