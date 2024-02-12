Haywards Heath care home couples reveal their secret to marriage this Valentine’s Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the team at Care UK’s Martlet Manor, on Butler’s Green Road, arranged a romantic meal for Jeannie and Nick Leadsom, and Kay and Syd Taylor, who all live at Martlet Manor.

The special celebrations included a three-course meal prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and the lounge was decorated with banners and heart-shaped balloons. The happy couples reminisced about their early days together and revealed their secrets to a happy marriage.

Joining the celebrations was married couple, Jeannie and Nick, who first met at a dinner party hosted by their local vicar in 1970. After a whirlwind romance, the couple married just six months later on 22nd May 1971.

Jeannie and Nick Ledsom

Commenting on their secret to a long and happy marriage, Nick said: “Tolerance – you’ve got to have loads of it!”

Joining Jeannie and Nick in the celebrations, were Kay and Syd Taylor, who also live together at Martlet Manor. Kay and Syd met aged just 16 at Bromley County Grammar School. The couple married at St Mary’s Church in Bromley in 1954. Reflecting on their impressive 70 years of marriage, the duo agreed: “Always obey the wife!”

Sarah Barrett, Home Manager at Martlet Manor, said: “We were delighted to host a romantic Valentine’s celebration for residents, and we thought there’s no better time to encourage the happy couples to reminisce.

“Celebrating Valentine’s Day has allowed many of the residents to share their advice and wisdom about relationships and marriage, which we could all learn a lot from. It’s wonderful to hear everyone’s happy memories and celebrate all these wonderfully long and joyful relationships.

“We’d like to say thank you to Kay and Syd, and Jeannie and Nick, for sharing their love stories with us – both couples truly are a love story for the ages!