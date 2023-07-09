Haywards Heath care home residents enjoy latest animal therapy session

Residents at The Goldbridge Bupa Care Home in Haywards Heath have recently enjoyed a visit from an array of animals including a giant African snail, snakes, and gerbils.

The afternoon was organised by Patricia Driver, Activity Coordinator at The Goldbridge and ZooLab after many successful sessions at the home. The residents met the animals in the lounge and were encouraged to hold, touch, and discuss the animals. A favourite amongst the residents was the giant African snail and the corn snake.

Residents also enjoyed a talk from ZooLab about all of the different animals. ZooLab is well known for its ethical and engaging animal encounters.

One resident, Lois Fenn aged 92 said: “I really enjoyed the visit from the animals, my favourite was the giant African snail, it was fascinating to look at and hold. I am really looking forward to another visit from them soon.”

Residents at The Goldbridge Bupa Care Home in Haywards Heath have recently enjoyed a visit from an array of animals including a giant African snail, snakes, and gerbils. Picture: The Goldbridge Care Home

Another resident, Derek Kalyanvala, aged 86, said: “It was a great afternoon with the different animals. My favourite was holding the snake, I was fascinated by it, especially all the different facts.”

Patricia Driver, Activity Coordinator at The Goldbridge Care Home, said: “We had another wonderful afternoon with ZooLab, the activity is always loved by the residents. The sessions are always informative about the animals, their habits and diets which is always interesting for the residents. Animal therapy sessions are incredibly beneficial as they encourage natural curiosity, socialising and interaction. We thoroughly enjoy these sessions and are looking forward to more in the near future.”

