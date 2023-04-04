Haywards Heath care home workers scoop award for compassionate care

Two care home workers from Haywards Heath are celebrating this week after picking up top honours at the prestigious West Sussex Care Accolades.

Walstead Place's Ruud Oosterbaan and Kirstyn Box at the awards

Dynamic duo Kirstyn Box and Ruud Oosterbaan, who are both wellbeing coordinators at Aria Care’s Walstead Place Care Home, were announced as winners in the Ancillary Worker category during a glitzy awards ceremony at the Chichester Park Hotel on Thursday, March 30.

The West Sussex Care Accolades celebrate the important and challenging work that care workers do in providing support, care and companionship to residents in retirement homes.

The pair are much loved by the residents at Walstead Place and have created a biography of every person there in order to devise a resident-led activities programme.

In addition to a jam-packed schedule of activities, they also create special events such as the ‘Woscars’ to give residents a taste of award season and the opportunity to nominate staff for an award, as well as the Walstead Olympics, in which everyone takes part.

Jacquie Ferguson, home manager at Walstead Place, who nominated the pair, said: “I am so proud of Kirstyn and Ruud for winning this award, but it doesn’t surprise me at all. Together they give joy and wonderment everyday to our residents.

“The residents are always telling them they are the best. They have written cards and letters to the fact. Each meeting we have with the residents they cannot praise them enough; the families extend this praise also and they are very much loved in all they do. The wider community of the church and other groups have all stated what a wonderful team they are together and they come as a package.

“Kirstyn and Ruud put their heart and soul into everything they do - this award is so well deserved.”

Walstead Place prides itself on the care it provides to residents and the team not only has an engaging activities programme, but also meticulously plans every part of daily life at the home to support and encourage as much independence as possible.