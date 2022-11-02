The project is now open to the community and there are plenty of coats in all sizes.

A town council spokesman said: “Our brilliant community has responded amazingly to this campaign so if you or your family are in need of a coat to keep you warm this winter, please pop into the Town Hall in Boltro Road where you can get a free coat, with no questions asked. There is a wide range of coats available, including men’s, women’s, children’s and babies and even one maternity coat.”

Get a free coat with no questions asked at Haywards Heath Coat Exchange

The collection opening times are Monday to Thursday, 9am-5pm, and Friday, 9am-4pm.

The spokesman added: “Residents are still welcome to drop off any donations throughout November. Our thanks to our wonderful residents, to Broadbridges for kindly lending us a clothes rail and to Roman Originals for saving so many clothes hangers for us.”

To arrange a collection email [email protected]ardsheath.gov.uk.