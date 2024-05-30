Haywards Heath community honours memory of Bolnore resident by raising over £4,000 for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Haywards Heath community came together in a show of solidarity and generosity on Saturday 25th May, raising over £4,000 for charity through a fun and football day dedicated to raising awareness of cancer.

The event, held in memory of Bolnore resident Jamie Forsyth, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 42 and sadly passed away in August 2023, was a tribute to the football-loving community member.

Taking place at Woodside in Bolnore Village on what would have been Jamie’s birthday weekend, the charity day featured an array of activities designed to engage and entertain families and children. Attendees enjoyed children’s arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, a coconut shy, a tombola, raffles, face painting, and various food and beverage vans.

The highlight of the day was the JF Trophy – a memorial football match between Jamie’s former teams, Ansty Football Club and Crescent Heath Football Club.

Jamie's colleagues from PMW with his son Jude

The match was a close and emotional contest, with Crescent Heath Football Club securing a 1-0 victory. The celebration on the pitch was a poignant moment, especially when Jamie's seven-year-old son, Jude Forsyth, joined in the festivities. The JF Trophy match will now become an annual event, ensuring Jamie’s memory is honoured every time the teams step onto the field.

The day raised £4,195.66, with proceeds benefiting two charities that supported Jamie: St Peter & St James Hospice and the Mary How Trust. Donations are still being accepted via the fundraising page at JustGiving.

Chris Monk, the event organiser and a close friend of Jamie, emphasised the dual purpose of the day:

"We organised the event to honour the memory of our brilliant friend Jamie and raise awareness about the cruel disease he fought so bravely. We want to ensure people understand the importance of listening to your body when something feels wrong and that there are services out there to help.

Crescent Heath Football Club celebrating their win with Jamie's son Jude

“The day would not have been possible without the support of local businesses and volunteers and all the wonderful people who came along with their families – thank you to each and every one of you.”