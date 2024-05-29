Haywards Heath Deputy Mayor joins More Radio’s ‘Jack the Lad’ in the Monster Mud Run Challenge
Haywards Heath Deputy Mayor, Duncan Pascoe said: “I met with someone from More Radio at a recent event who informed me that they did not have enough runners for this year’s charity event, so I rapidly signed up to take part. The most important thing is to raise funds for our wonderful local hospice, who provide expert care to adults living with a life-limiting illness in our community and offer support to friends and families too.
“The Mud Monsters Run is a challenging 7km run across muddy fields, up steep hills, through woods, washing off in river crossings, navigating through mud craters, fighting your way through deep muddy bogs, with an obstacle-packed course and many more muddy surprises along the way.
"I am nervously looking forward to taking part in my first Mud Monster Run, although I do love running through our beautiful Sussex countryside, and I encourage any brave individuals who dare to join us on the day!
"We are also looking for kind people to donate so we can raise as much money for the charity as we can. If you are able to, please donate at https://www.justgiving.com/page/duncan-pascoe-more-mud” Make sure you listen on the day too as I am sure it will be lots of fun!”
For more information on The Mud Monsters Run, visit https://www.mudmonstersrun.co.uk/
For more information on More Radio’s Breakfast Show, visit https://www.moreradio.online/programming/more-radio-breakfast-with-tom-lou-and-jack/