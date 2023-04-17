Haywards Heath Football Club hopes to reinstate tea room and refurbish community gym

Haywards Heath Football Club has applied to reinstate the tea room and refurbish the community gym at Hanbury Park Stadium.

Haywards Heath Town FC, who sent an application to Mid Sussex District Council via its agent Addo Design Ltd, also wants to install office containers for additional office space and meeting room accommodation.

The proposal also aims to refurbish an educational classroom space, demolish an existing garage and relocate a storage container.

The application was validated on Wednesday, April 12, and is now pending consideration.

The design and access statement said: “The application site referred to in this application specifically relates to part of the existing tarmac car park located in the southern corner adjacent to the entrance and main stand.”

The current use of this area within the 2,770 square metre site is as a hardstand and car park. The application said there is an existing office cabin already there and no new parking spaces have been proposed.

The design and access statement said the reinstated tea room will serve refreshments on match days and provide space for an educational classroom in the existing Pilgrim Hut. The community gym to be refurbished is inside the existing building and the demolition of the prefabricated garage will be to relocate the HHTFC storage container for more secure, ‘weather tight’ storage.

People can view the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using the reference DM/23/0432