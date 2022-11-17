Haywards Heath landscaper strips off for Grubby Gardeners’ naked calendar

A Haywards Heath based landscaper has stripped off for a nude calendar to raise funds for a charity that helps people in the horticulture industry.

Paul Greenyer, 48, of The Priory, took part in a cheeky photo shoot in August 2021 for Perennial’s Grubby Gardeners Calendar 2023.

He told the Middy the experience was ‘unbelievably embarrassing’ but also a lot of fun.

“It was a giggle,” said Paul, adding that two of the other models were industry colleagues that he knew. “We each didn’t know the others were going so it was a surprise to all of us when we turned up. Between the three of us we did have a bit of camaraderie and we made it fun.”

Paul Greenyer, 48, from Haywards Heath took part in Perennial's Grubby Gardeners Calendar 2023

Paul said there were about 15 people at the shoot and that once he arrived he had to take a quick portrait photo. Then he stripped off to jump into a flower bed with a pair of secateurs.

He appears with other models in the months of February, June, September and, most importantly, May. Paul said this is the month he was born, the month his daughter was born and the month he always attends the Chelsea Flower Show where he proposed to his fiancée Laura this year.

He said Laura is pleased with the photos, having seen some previews at the shoot.

Paul said: “She came over to me, gently put her arm on my shoulder and said ‘I’ve seen some of the photographs – darling you have nothing to be ashamed of, I'm so proud of you’.”

His mother and sister are delighted too while his friends and family are looking forward to seeing the finished product. Paul added that his children are less pleased about it.

The calendar is marketed as a bit of fun but has an important message behind it.

Anita Bates, director of marketing and fundraising from Perennial said: “A job in horticulture is hard, physical work and, despite the important contribution this makes to our collective wellbeing, jobs can be seasonal, attract low pay and people in horticulture do not always enjoy job security. Now, with the worst cost of living crisis in a generation, the spiralling cost of energy and in work debt at a level never seen before, the calls to our helpdesk are increasing. Together we can help real people through this crisis.”

Paul explained that he wanted to help after experiencing hard times himself following a leg injury ten years ago. He said he was not in a financial position over the next eight years to take time out for knee surgery, which lead to scoliosis of the spine. He finally had surgery in 2019 and was starting to get back on his feet when Covid hit and he was not eligible for Government money.

Originally from Worthing Paul’s family once owned a nursery. His mother was a florist and his father was a nurseryman who became a landscaper. Paul picked up his knowledge and enthusiasm from his dad and enjoys converting people’s unused spaces without artificial lawns and paving.

He said: “I’m passionate about putting something back that’s beautiful and that helps mother nature.”