Haywards Heath marathon runner raises funds for two local charities

Despite saying she would never run another marathon again, a Haywards Heath woman gained a place in the London Marathon ballot and took on the challenge on April 23 to run for Mid Sussex Parkinson’s and Kangaroos.

Olivia with her medal

Olivia Quee started running in May 2020 during lockdown.

She quickly discovered a passion for running and was offered a place in the Brighton Marathon 2021 through the local charity Kangaroos.

Olivia raised more than £1,200 but swore she would never run another marathon again!

Three weeks later she laced up her shoes and ran the Virtual London marathon.

Amazingly she got a place in the London Marathon ballot (more chance of winning the lottery) so she couldn’t turn down such an amazing opportunity.

The busy mum of four enlisted the help of her running coach Craig Baines and training got well under way.

Olivia decided she would use the opportunity to raise vital funds for not one but two local charities the Mid Sussex Branch of Parkinson’s UK as her friend has early onset Parkinson’s and she hears about the amazing work and support they give to her friend.

And also Kangaroos as she has friends children who use Kangaroos and knows what an amazing charity this is.

The support from Olivia’s friends, family and the crowds carried her round the course and she got a new personal record, shaving 17 minutes off of her Brighton time.

Olivia has no plans to run any more marathons in the future and has so far resisted signing up to next years marathon.