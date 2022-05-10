The Mayor’s Charity Cheese and Wine Tasting Evening is at Bluebell Vineyard Estate this Thursday, May 12, at 5.30pm in aid of stroke survivors.

The mayor said: “It is thanks to the wonderful generosity of spirit of the business community of Sussex that we are able to put on such a fantastic charity event.

“I cannot thank them all enough as all the funds raised will go towards the creation of a therapy garden to enhance the level of treatment provided by the SRC (Sussex Rehabilitation Centre) at the Princess Royal Hospital.”

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2107053.

The mayor requested donations so the event could raise extra money with a raffle.

Sussex hotels, restaurants, pubs, award-winning gardens and other organisations responded with generosity.

The event was sponsored by real estate developer Fairfax Properties.

The award-winning Cat Inn in West Hoathly and Isaac At in Brighton were among the restaurants who donated prizes. The Buxted Park Hotel, The Brighton Grand and Horsted Place also offered prizes, along with Tastes of Sussex, South East Water, the Kooranah Centre, The Farmers Scaynes Hill, Borde Hill Garden, Leonardslee and Wakehust. Haywards Heath’s Hop Sun and Urban Sanctuary also offered their support.

Mr Mundin thanked the entertainers at the venue for all their support too, including DJ A.C.Knell Entertainment, Southern Events, who are providing the dancefloor, and the Bluebell Vineyard for providing the entertainment space and a raffle prize.