Haywards Heath primary school raises more than £2k from a fitness challenge

Bolnore Village Primary School children going for a long walk in the sunshine!

The children and parents at Bolnore Village Primary school have raised over staggering £2,000 to provide funding for the essential 'extra's needed at the school, whilst getting fit and healthy!

The challenge '50k in May' encouraged both parents to sign up and complete a distance of 50k in any way they like during the month - walking, running, swimming, wheeling - its up to them!

We recognise the importance of educating children on health and fitness from an early age and this challenge really has got the Bolnore Village Community moving.

