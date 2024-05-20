Haywards Heath primary school raises more than £2k from a fitness challenge

By Kay HarperContributor
Published 20th May 2024, 16:25 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 16:27 BST
Bolnore Village Primary School children going for a long walk in the sunshine!Bolnore Village Primary School children going for a long walk in the sunshine!
Bolnore Village Primary School children going for a long walk in the sunshine!
The children and parents at Bolnore Village Primary school have raised over staggering £2,000 to provide funding for the essential 'extra's needed at the school, whilst getting fit and healthy!

The challenge '50k in May' encouraged both parents to sign up and complete a distance of 50k in any way they like during the month - walking, running, swimming, wheeling - its up to them!

We recognise the importance of educating children on health and fitness from an early age and this challenge really has got the Bolnore Village Community moving.

Our sponsorship page 50k in May for FoBVPS - JustGiving is live and we'd love any donations, additional support or promotion of what the amazing children and families are doing for this community.

Related topics:Haywards Heath