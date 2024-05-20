Haywards Heath primary school raises more than £2k from a fitness challenge
The challenge '50k in May' encouraged both parents to sign up and complete a distance of 50k in any way they like during the month - walking, running, swimming, wheeling - its up to them!
We recognise the importance of educating children on health and fitness from an early age and this challenge really has got the Bolnore Village Community moving.
Our sponsorship page 50k in May for FoBVPS - JustGiving is live and we'd love any donations, additional support or promotion of what the amazing children and families are doing for this community.