Haywards Heath resident awarded the ‘Order of Mercy’ medal for distinguished voluntary service

Barbara Alderson, 86 was nominated for the award by a family friend.

Barbara has raised a staggering £403,000 for her local hospice over the last 22 years. She has done this by making homemade jams, marmalades, chutneys and cakes, She’s also encouraged friends, family and neighbours to donate their unwanted items to her.

She has sold these at car boot sales, bric-a-brac sales, village fetes, and has also arranged for people to bring donated items to her garage.

Mrs Barbara Alderson receiving award from Rt Hon Lord Lingfield

Barbara and her daughter Annette have then spent hours sorting through the items including clothes, small items of furniture and toys, getting them ready to be taken to St Catherine’s retail warehouse. From here the items are sold to raise more money for her local hospice.

The awards ceremony took place at The Mansion House, in the City of London, in the presence of HRH Princess Katerina of Yugoslavia, The Lady Mayoress of London (Locum Tenens) and many other distinguished guests.

The Rt Hon Lord Lingfield, President of the League of Mercy said: “Mrs Alderson has done extraordinary work for those most in need.

“She is a marvellous example of someone whose longstanding and voluntary dedication to the service and welfare of others is noteworthy and remarkable. We were delighted to be able to make this well deserved award to her.”

Frankie Goodall, supporter development co-ordinator at St Catherine’s said, “It’s been my absolute pleasure to be Barbara’s primary contact in the Fundraising Team for over eight years. We are all so grateful for her outstanding commitment to fundraising for our hospice. Her support has made an incredible difference to the local people we care for.

“As well as the tremendous amount of money Barbara has raised, she’s represented our hospice as a perfect ambassador. The community knows her as ‘the lady who makes the delicious cakes, jams and chutneys’: a very well-deserved title!

“We’re thrilled that Barbara has been awarded the prestigious Order of Mercy medal. On behalf of everyone at St Catherine’s I’d like to extend congratulations and thank you to Barbara for all her incredible support.”