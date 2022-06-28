The Mayor was also honoured to give a speech thanking the Rotary for all the tremendous work they do and in particular, honouring Tim and Sue French, who is a former town mayor, for bringing world renowned music to Haywards Heath whilst raising funds for local charities.

Town mayor, Councillor Howard Mundin, said: “It was an absolute privilege to celebrate this amazing anniversary with members of the Haywards Heath Rotary Club, the District Governor of the Rotary, Roger Stent and Probus president, Martin Collins.

“We are so fortunate to have this fantastic team of Rotarians who support our town at community events and who raise a tremendous amount of funds for local charities.

The Haywards Heath town mayor, Councillor Howard Mundin, and consort at the Haywards Heath Rotary 90th anniversary dinner

“They do this by standing outside rattling their collection cans, holding concerts, quiz nights and treasure hunts and they always greet supporters with a smile!

“I must say what a brilliant idea it is for the Haywards Heath Rotary to team up with members of the Cuckfield and Lindfield Rotary to create a stronger and larger presence to help our communities but unfortunately, like their fellow Lions in the area, they need more volunteers or members to carry on the good work that they do.

"Please if people are able to spare any time or are interested in joining the Rotary, then do contact the club as I know personally that the benefits of giving back are untold and it is what makes this community so great.

“My huge congratulations to the Haywards Heath Rotary Club on its 90th anniversary.”