A planning application for a new clubhouse at Haywards Heath Rugby Football Club in Whitemans Green is receiving dozens of letters of support.

CGI of the proposed new HHRFC Clubhouse from 2021

Haywards Heath RFC, which has been working towards getting a new clubhouse for years, has applied to build a replacement clubhouse and a new storage facility following the demolition of the existing premises.

The council received the application (DM/23/1174) on May 2.

The design and access statement said: “The proposals embodied in this submission seek to provide a new clubhouse for Haywards Heath Rugby Club together with improved and extended car parking and servicing areas. The rationale behind the submission is to replace the current outdated building with a new structure that can accommodate the needs of this very successful club. The enlarged facilities are required to ensure that those who do attend can use a facility that is fit for purpose.”

The existing building at Haywards Heath Rugby Football Club pictured in 2016. Photo: Google Street View

The proposal for the 11.4 hectare site includes amendments to the vehicular access via Whitemans Green. The number of car parking spaces will be 101, with eight disability spaces and nine cycle spaces.

The design and access statement added: “The new clubhouse is larger than the existing single-storey premises. This increase in size reflects the success of the club and addresses the host of deficiencies that are apparent in the existing structure. In addition to the enlarged changing area provision, there is a proposed first floor that includes a function room and bar area – leading out to a viewing balcony. The governing bodies of various sports actively encourage multi-use new buildings that not only generate income but also ensure that clubhouses are not ‘mothballed’ out of season – and this new clubhouse accords with this aim.”

One nearby resident said in a letter: “This is an absolute must. The club does wonders in supporting young boys and girls raise up through the ages and become excellent players in a sport that is one of the worlds greatest team games. They are in desperate need of a new clubhouse.”