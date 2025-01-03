Haywards Heath runner ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘amazed’ at being awarded British Empire Medal

Marion Hemsworth, co-founder of J and M Running, was awarded a BEM in the King’s New Year Honours. Marion (front right) is pictured at the Jersey Parkrun

A running enthusiast from Haywards Heath was ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘amazed’ when she was awarded a BEM in the King’s New Year Honours.

Marion Hemsworth, the co-founder of J and M Running, was made a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire for services to wellbeing and to the community in West Sussex.

Marion, 74, who is retired and lives in Haywards Heath with her husband, said she founded the group with Julie Essex.

She said: “We started this group in about 2010 and, at one stage, we’d be running with just one person. It’s built up from that!”

Marion said she and Julie were both involved with Haywards Heath Harriers, which was ‘quite competitive’.

She said: “We felt there wasn’t really anything for somebody who wanted to run recreationally, who wasn’t very quick and wasn’t very competitive. So we started J and M Running for that kind of person. It’s grown a lot since then. It’s about 150 members at the moment.”

J and M running now offers nine different run sessions a week from various places in Mid Sussex. Marion said her main challenge is to keep it inclusive for everyone. Twice a year there is a beginner running course where people build up, week-by-week, from nothing to 9k. Marion said: “Often people will try running but they can’t get on with it because they need other people to go out with.”

There is also a walking group on Tuesday evenings. The annual fee is £35 and people can find out more at groups.runtogether.co.uk/JandMRunning and download the Run Together Runner app. All runners are welcome.

Marion said running has physical and mental health benefits, adding: “The social side is hugely important.”

She said: “We have lots of socials and we have groups that do other things: go and play board games, paddle boarding, a book group. It’s become quite a useful thing for a lot of people moving into the area.”

Marion said this is especially important in Haywards Heath with new homes being built and more people coming in.

Marion is still involved with Haywards Heath Harriers, as well as Wakehurst Park Run, and has been involved with the Haywards Heath Park Run. She said the Park Run has ‘the same spirit’ of inviting anyone to run for their physical and mental health.

Marion said she was surprised and ‘really chuffed’ to become a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire. She said: “As it happens I was really laid up because I’d broken my ankle – not though running, just an accident – and I was pretty miserable really sitting on the sofa.”

“So I get this letter and it’s a fantastic feeling that somebody’s bothered to nominate you and put your name forward and provide the evidence of what you’ve done, and that you've been recognized for it.”

But she added: “It’s lovely for me to get this award but you don’t ever really do anything on your own. You’re always doing it with other people and they support and help you and they bring other skills to what you’re doing to make it more interesting and varied.”

Marion said she started running in her ‘later life’ and was ‘never sporty at school’. She said: “I’m quite small and I was young for my year so I never really got picked for anything.”

She liked the fact that running had few barriers to entry and started in her 30s. She was busy with children at home, but in her 50s she went on to run 10ks, half-marathons and marathons.

She said: “I hope to get back to it when my ankle allows me to.”