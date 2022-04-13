Haywards Heath spring show kicks off the year

The visitors saw colourful display of daffodils and impressive flora, floral art, handicrafts, cookery, junior classes and photography.

Trophies and certificates of merit were awarded by president Roy Hayward.

Shirley Anderson, chair, thanked the committee and all exhibiters for a wonderful show their help making the show such a success.

Michael Figg won first place in five categories including the George Prevett Memorial trophy, the Coming of Age Trophy and the Eileen Hayward Memorial Cup.

Rosie Mack won the Daffodil Shield award, Michelle Branscombe won the Certificate of Merit for Photography and Zoe Burchill won the Junior Certificate of Merit.

There will be a Spring Festival Stall on Muster Green from 1.30 – 4pm on Sunday, April 24.

For more informaton, visit www.hhhs.org.uk

