Haywards Heath Town Council member gets involved to help wildlife

Passers-by were taken aback at the sight of Darren sharpening his scythe before setting to the task of scything wild flower beds planted around to town to help our wildlife and pollinators.

Cllr Matt Jeffers, Chair of the Environment and General Purposes Committee, comments: “Our wildflower beds are part of our ongoing commitment to the environment in our Town and it is fantastic that one of our Grounds Staff has the skills and tools to use this natural way of cutting down the beds. Now they have finished flowering, scything them is the most environmentally friendly way and method to spread seed dispersal and to promote more growth, which is great news for our wildlife and pollinators locally. I also hope our local residents enjoyed seeing this traditional skill being used in our Town!

Our dedicated Grounds Staff always go above and beyond to keep Haywards Heath looking green, natural and beautiful throughout the year and our sincere thanks go to all of them for the great job they do.”

HHTC Council Grounds Team member, Darren Hulbert

Darren Hulbert is one member of the Town Council’s grounds staff who are responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the Council owned areas of the town, including award winning Muster Green.

The grounds staff team also remove graffiti and respond to issues in the town on behalf of West Sussex County Council and Mid Sussex District Council. Darren is a member of the Scythe Association (Britain and Ireland).