Haywards Heath Town Day: Gary The Gorilla and Jumbo the Elephant head to Victoria Park
Haywards Heath Town Council’s Town Day and Music Festival returns to Victoria Park, South Road, on Saturday, September 10 (12pm-9pm).
Gary the Gorilla is set to be ‘monkeying around’ at the free community event and he will be accompanied by his enormous friend Jumbo the Elephant.
Councillor Matt Jeffers, chairman of the Environment and General Purposes Committee, said: “We have a full programme of entertainment, stalls to browse, free activities for children, funfair rides, inflatables plus our wonderful friends Gary and Jumbo all the way from the jungle.
“The evening activities will kick off with a fantastic fire show and then you can sit back and relax or stand up and dance as the evening music festival begins with a bang.”
The town council promises plenty of special performances throughout the day including Marco the Magician, Haywards Heath Concert Band and the Alegria Spanish Dancers.
There will also be circus skills workshops, a spectacular display from the Triangle Gymnastics team from Places Leisure, free music and a variety of other family activities.
The impressive Gary and Jumbo Animatronics will make three performances throughout the day.
Food and drink will be available to buy and visitors are welcome to bring a picnic as well.
Haywards Heath Town Council has thanked its sponsors: PSP Homes, the Orchards Shopping Centre and the Mewes Vets.
For more information, contact Haywards Heath Town Council on 01444 455694 or email the Events and Community Officer at [email protected]
