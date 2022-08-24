Haywards Heath Town Football Club scores 3G pitch sponsorship from housebuilder

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows a previous kit sponsorship by Barratt Southern Counties, which is building its Wychwood Park development on nearby Rocky Lane.

The pitch will be used by the team and other Sussex groups like Haywards Heath Youth FC as it has IRB-approved shock pads underlay.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Stone, commercial manager at HHTFC said: “Investing in the 3G pitch was a key priority for us to upgrade our facilities here at the club and support the budding talent in the team as we challenge for success in our upcoming season.

Housebuilder Barratt Homes has sponsored Haywards Heath Town Football Club’s purpose-built 3G football pitch

“3G pitches are known to be hard-wearing, durable and resilient, meaning that our teams can train all-year round.”

The sponsorship will support the upkeep of the pitch for the next year.

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director for Barratt Southern Counties, said: “Not only does the pitch provide a safer and better quality place for training, it also enables wider sporting networks in Haywards Heath to have access to state-of-the-art facilities.

Housebuilder Barratt Homes has sponsored Haywards Heath Town Football Club’s purpose-built 3G football pitch

“Working with the team at Haywards Heath Town Football Club is always a pleasure and we look forward to seeing the club enjoy many successes in the upcoming season.”

Barratt Southern Counties is building new homes at its Wychwood Park development in Haywards Heath.

The latest phase of homes is sold out but the next phase is expected to launch soon.

To find out more call 0333 3558 498 or visit www.barratthomes.co.uk.