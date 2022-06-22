Haywards Heath town mayor astonished by talent of students at Ariel Drama Academy showcase

The showcase at the Hawth Theatre, in Crawley, saw students aged four to 19 from the Haywards Heath Ariel Drama Academy get the chance to perform in a proper theatre and demonstrate what they have learned and how they have grown in confidence through the Academy.

Councillor Mundin said: “What a fantastic evening these wonderful students put on, full of high energy, fun and confidence and utterly competent and professional.

"Both Margaret [Baker, former Haywards Heath town mayor] and I were simply amazed by how well they did, from the very young through to the older students, and the level of commitment they put into their performances. Congratulations to these talented and inspirational students.

Haywards Heath town mayor Councillor Howard Mundin and consort Margaret Baker with students from the Ariel Drama Haywards Heath Academy

Ariel Drama Academies are accessible for all including those with special needs and provide children with the chance to sing, dance, act and express themselves in a fun and safe environment.

"What a truly marvellous resource for our children to have locally and thank you to all the students who performed.”

Erin Sheehan, principal of the Haywards Heath Ariel Drama Academy, added: “I would like to send our heartfelt thanks to Councillor Howard Mundin, and his consort, Margaret Baker for attending our Haywards Heath Academy showcase yesterday evening.

“Their kind and inspiring comments afterwards meant so much to our students and tutor team.”

The showcase at the Hawth Theatre, in Crawley, saw students aged four to 19 from the Haywards Heath Ariel Drama Academy get the chance to perform in a proper theatre and demonstrate what they have learned and how they have grown in confidence through the Academy. Picture by Stephen Candy Photography

For more information on the Ariel Drama Academies, please visit arielcompanytheatre.com.

