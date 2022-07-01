Haywards Heath town mayor visits Oakwood Care Home as part of National Care Homes Open Week

Oakwood Court was bustling with friendly faces and activities as the mayor joined with residents and staff at Oakwood Care Home, friends and families of residents, and members of Haywards Heath community groups including the Lions Club, the WI, St Paul’s Toddler Group, Grace Church, Christ Church and AGE UK.

Together they created a masterpiece of handprints from everyone attending which will now take pride of place in Oakwood Court’s main lounge.

Haywards Heath town mayor, Councillor Howard Mundin, said: “Margaret and I were thrilled to be able to take part in this wonderful event as part of National Care Homes Week.

Haywards Heath mayor Councillor Howard Mundin at the ‘connecting care homes with the community’ event at Oakwood Court Care Home

“We spent a lovely time chatting with residents, their families and the staff at the home and I must say what a fantastic facility this is for our elderly community in Haywards Heath, happy residents, staff and families, well organised and with delicious food too!

One young visitor taking part in the community art project

“What really struck me as soon as we stepped through the door, was the incredible warmth and friendliness of everyone at Oakwood Court.

"Families and residents told us they were so happy there and the staff we met showed great care and professionalism. It was very clear how much they enjoy working there and they really do care about their residents.

"We also had such fun taking part in the community art project and these lovely celebrations for National Care Homes Week 2022.

"Thank you to the Chief Executive of Sussex Housing and Care and all the community at Oakwood Care Home who made us feel so welcome.”

Mayor and consort with residents and staff at the Oakwood Court community event

Oakwood Court is run by Sussex Housing & Care, a not-for-profit provider of quality, affordable housing and care for older people in Sussex.

Any surplus each year is reinvested back into the organisation in order to continuously improve the properties and the quality of life of residents.