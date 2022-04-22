Haywards Heath’s annual town meeting: all residents welcome

Haywards Heath Town Council has announced that the meeting will be held at the Town Hall at 40 Boltro Road on Monday, April 25.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 7.30pm.

Town mayor Howard Mundin and Katy Bourne, Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex, will both address the meeting and Mrs Bourne will be answering questions as well.

The agenda also includes the Annual Report 2021/2022 with Leader of Haywards Heath Town Council Michael Pulfer addressing the meeting.

There will be a Public Question Time section too where members of the public can ask their questions.

A town council spokesperson said: “Questions are permitted on the evening, but may not be able to be answered, with a response being put in writing after the meeting.”

Pre-prescribed questions are welcome so that a response can be made on the evening.

People can send their questions to [email protected] or post them to the Town Hall.