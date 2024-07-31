Haywards Heath’s community create a wonderful scarecrow display to welcome Britain in Bloom Judges

Cllr Sandy Ellis, Chair of Haywards Heath In Bloom Committee said: “This year is the 60th Anniversary of Britain in Bloom and with the theme being friendship, the Haywards Heath IN BLOOM committee encouraged local community groups and businesses to come together in friendship to make scarecrows.
"A huge thank you to everyone who has made a scarecrow, including Haywards Heath Town Council, who made their latest team member!, Brock Taylor Estate Agents - Haywards Heath, Mid Sussex Wellbeing, Mid Sussex District Council, Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove, Haywards Heath Horticultural Society, Summerlands Care Home, local brownies and guides group and St Wilfrid’s School who made a scarecrow called Buddy!
"Buddy was made by the children in Rabbits and Hares class in Year 3 at St Wilfrid’s Primary School, where they worked really hard to make a Lego Gardener out of recycled items! Our scarecrows also included Ken Dodd and Mary Berry, a lovely family, a bride, a rabbit, a butterfly and flower.
"I think they look fantastic and they will be at Muster Green until the end of the week if you'd like to see them.
"Haywards Heath is entering South and South East In Bloom and Britain In Bloom this year, following its double gold and silver success at last year's South and South East In Bloom compeition, as well as holding its own annual Your Best Garden competition, to encourage community gardening, greening and environmentally friendly planting in the town.
"This is a truly fantastic community effort to accompany all the other friendship initiatives in our town and don’t forget to wish us luck in the In Bloom competitions this year too!”
