Organisers said the successful competition offered a high standard of contestants at Haywards Heath Social Club on Friday, June 28.

They said performers included two brilliant young dancers – Zoe and Freya – and two great bands – The Heist and The Guardians.

Haywards Heath Town Mayor Stephanie Inglesfield presented the prizes.

Publicity organiser Wendy Swinton-Eagle said: “A total of nearly £800 so far was raised for local charity Finley’s Touch, which supports children undergoing treatment for cancer and their families. We were delighted to have excellent judges again this year – Dave Rowntree (Blur), Rory Kaye (Rokskool Haywards Heath), Jamie di Francescomarino (RH Uncovered), Rachel Watkyn OBE (Tiny Box Company) and Cylvian (head judge) and adjudicator Simon Flynn in what turned out to be a very close competition.”

The HHGT team said winner Annie Gee was ‘just ahead’ of runner-up Abbie James with Toby Bradford in third place. Emma Aldridge was awarded Rok Skool’s first Hereward Kaye Scholarship by Pat Kaye.

“Emma is exactly the performer for whom my late husband created the Scholarship,” said Pat, adding that Emma has a ‘beautiful voice’.

The HHGT team thanked the volunteers who made sure the Front of House, lighting and sound and performances ran smoothly, as well as MC Pippa Randall and stage manager Joe Kaye. They also thanked Kim Dixon and the Haywards Heath Social club staff and Jo Saady and Mike Oliver.

Mike said: “I was delighted to support your fantastic event again this year.”

