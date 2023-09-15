BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Haywards Heath’s Got Talent: Grand Final takes place tonight

The Grand Final of Haywards Heath’s Got Talent is taking place tonight (Friday, September 15).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 11:20 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event, which is part of Haywards Heath Arts Festival, takes place at Haywards Heath Social Club on Wivelsfield Road and doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Reserve your seats by emailing [email protected]. For more information call 07981163 334 or 07787813594.

There will be a raffle and a bar.

The arts festival is in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Assocation and Hope and Homes for Children.

Related topics:Haywards Heath