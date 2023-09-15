Haywards Heath’s Got Talent: Grand Final takes place tonight
The Grand Final of Haywards Heath’s Got Talent is taking place tonight (Friday, September 15).
The event, which is part of Haywards Heath Arts Festival, takes place at Haywards Heath Social Club on Wivelsfield Road and doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
Reserve your seats by emailing [email protected]. For more information call 07981163 334 or 07787813594.
There will be a raffle and a bar.
The arts festival is in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Assocation and Hope and Homes for Children.