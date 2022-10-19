Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

'Hazardous waste' dumped in Shipley recycling bin

A lorry load of recycling has been condemned after ‘hazardous waste’ was dumped in a recycling bin in Shipley.

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 1:22pm

Horsham District Council said 1.5 tonnes of recycling had been spoilt after creasote was deposited in the bin.

A spokesperson said: “The clean-up operation was pretty unpleasant for our staff too.”

Have you read? Bird flu outbreak confirmed in the Horsham area

Most Popular

'Hazardous waste' spoilt a lorry load of recycling when it was dumped in a bin

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“Thankfully these incidents do not happen often, but it raises awareness of how a single wrong item can make a big impact.

“Creosote is hazardous waste and should be disposed of at a Recycling Centre.”

Horsham District Council