'Hazardous waste' dumped in Shipley recycling bin
A lorry load of recycling has been condemned after ‘hazardous waste’ was dumped in a recycling bin in Shipley.
Horsham District Council said 1.5 tonnes of recycling had been spoilt after creasote was deposited in the bin.
A spokesperson said: “The clean-up operation was pretty unpleasant for our staff too.”
“Thankfully these incidents do not happen often, but it raises awareness of how a single wrong item can make a big impact.
“Creosote is hazardous waste and should be disposed of at a Recycling Centre.”