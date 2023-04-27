'He is missed beyond words': Rudgwick man honours brother in law who died on Cumbrian mountain

Dad-of-two Mikko Ball took part in his first London Marathon on Sunday in memory of 25-year-old police officer Chris Ince who died on Scaffell Pike while taking part in the Three Peaks Challenge.
“This year marks an awful milestone of five years since we lost Chris,” said Mikko. “He is missed beyond words and his loss is felt daily.
“He was attempting the Three Peaks Challenge and after successfully completing Ben Nevis on day one, he and his friends travelled to Cumbria. On day two they climbed Scafell where he passed away in an accident.”
He said Chris – brother of his wife Abigail – had fallen after he slipped on a rock and knocked himself unconscious before falling.
“The Wasdale mountain rescue team quickly rescued his friends remaining on Scafell and Chris. The compassion and respect they showed Chris will always be remembered and as a family we can't thank them enough.”
He added that the mountain rescue team were, like many throughout the country, made up of around 40 volunteers who give their time to help those in need.
"They have been assisting people for over 50 years whatever the weather, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They rely on donations to fund the tireless work they do and help they provide.”
Chris’s marathon feat – he completed the gruelling course in four hours 16 minutes – is not the first time he has raised funds for the mountain rescue service.
Shortly before Chris died, Mikko helped save the life of a man who collapsed onto the A217 in Reigate. He carried out CPR for around 20 minutes until an air ambulance crew arrived.
The man was in a coma for several days before making a full recovery – and later thanked Mikko by giving him a generous gift of money for he and Abigail’s newborn baby.
"But with Chris's tragic accident I donated the money that he gave to Wasdale Mountain Rescue for their hard work,” said Mikko. He added that the donor was happy they had given the money to a cause close to their family’s heart who save other people’s lives.