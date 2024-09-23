"He just had this incredible energy" - Tributes paid to Bognor Regis artist, musician and engineer who always chose life

Friends and family said Roland gave '100 per cent' of his energy to every aspect of his life.

Judo coach, sound engineer, artist and musician Roland Manuel lived life to the fullest, family and friends have said following his death earlier this year.

Roland, who was diagnosed with Plasma Cell Leukemia and Myeloma, died on August 30, after living with Plasma Cell Leukemia and Myeloma for several years.

He is survived by family members, his brother Patrick and his partner Rachel, who told the Bognor Regis Observer of his unquenchable thirst for life and his profound effect on the people he loved.

He was first diagnosed with Leukemia in 2013 and returned to Judo determined to make an impact, having been largely off the mats since 1996. Over the years to follow , he’d win a raft of major medals, including Silver at Wycombe Masters in 2015, Silver at the National Masters in Edinburgh in 2016, Gold at the High Wycombe Championships 2017 and Bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2019 – all impressive achievements which, combined with his love of climbing, spoke to Roland’s determination to make the most of every second he had.

“Roland called Judo his therapy,” his partner Rachel said. “When his feet got on the mats, he could switch everything else off and just focus on Judo. It was a powerful antidote for him . He’d have blood transfusions and drive to Portsmouth, climb for an hour or two, then drive to Gosport and help teach Judo. He just had this incredible energy; he was so 100 per cent about everything, and it really inspired all of us who were closely connected with him.”

He put that energy into everything he did, right up until the end. As a sound engineer Roland had worked for everyone from Glastonbury Festival to international conferences and theatres, but one of his last projects was the exciting Venue24 installation, which recently opened in Bognor Regis. Rachel described him working on the venue design from his hospital bed, chipping away on his laptop right up until the end.

"He’d taught himself 3D drawing, and he was designing the lighting, sound and new stage for Venue24. He even refused pain medication so he didn’t have to stop.”

Rachel wasn’t the only person whose life he touched. After a lifetime in the music industry, working with people from all over the world, plenty have stepped forward to offer their condolences, remembering the man that Roland was. One friend Simon Horn, wrote: “For 6 years you showed us all so much determination and strength to fight the evil cancer that dwelled inside your bones, a fight that kept on surprising doctors time after time, a fight you kept winning for so long we all let our guard down and forgot that this day would come. Roland my friend I can’t believe you are gone, I’m broken, I will miss you more than words can describe.”

Roland’s funeral will take place at Chalcroft Cemetery in Bognor Regis, Monday, September 30 at 12pm

Donations c/o Reynolds funeral Service, will be shared between the British Judo Trust and a Roland Manuel Drawing Memorial Prize in association with Blake Cottage Trust