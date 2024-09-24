'He was a real gentleman' - Tributes paid to chairman of beloved Bognor Regis business after he passed away aged 91

Picture by Kate Shemilt.

Family, friends and fellow business owners have paid tribute to Norman Reynolds, following his death last week, aged 91.

Norman, who died on Thursday September 21, joined the firm in 1953 as a trainee auctioneer, was managing director 1978 to 1993 when he retired from the day to day running of the company and was chairman of Reynolds from 1993 to his death last week.

With a history stretching back to 1867, the business – comprising a furniture store, storage company and funeral directors – is the oldest and most recognisable brands in Bognor Regis and Norman was an instrumental part of making it what it is today.

He oversaw the opening of two new funeral offices in Chichester and Littlehampton and built up the company’s funeral director service, making it one of the most respected in the area. At the same time, he helped grow the Reynolds furniture store into the biggest of its kind in Sussex, overseeing a number of extensive renovations.

The day to day running of the business is now run by sons – Dominic, James, Matthew and Stephen – and granddaughters Freya and Rebecca, and, though he trusted his family to run Reynolds well, he was keen to keep his finger on the pulse of the business: “He always wanted to know what was going on,” Dominic said. “I would go and see him every Wednesday and Saturday and the first thing he’d say was ‘how’s business? How’s everything going?’

With such a big impact on one of Bognor’s biggest businesses, Norman’s death has unsurprisingly prompted tributes from all four corners of the town. One unnamed celebrant wrote to the Bognor Regis Observer to say: “Someone who contributed so much to the area, Norman was a gentleman, a champion for local matters and a fine and honourable businessman. We have lost one of the very best.”

“He was a really good boss,” Dominic added. “The number of people who’ve been in touch to say ‘I’m really sorry, your dad was a real gentleman’ has been really moving. It’s always heartwarming when people take the time to do something like that.”

But there was more to Norman then Reynolds itself; he loved his food, had a passion for auctioneering, kept himself fit and healthy at the gym, adored ballroom dancing and the South Downs, took part in water aerobics at the Arun Leisure Centre, and cared deeply about Bognor Regis having lived here all his life. He joined Felpham Art Society with his wife Jean, collected local memorabilia as an auctioneer, and often helped local historians with their research.

Norman and his wife Jean of 53 years had seven children, fifteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A devout catholic, Norman was a regular at Our Lady of Sorrows church and a lover of the Tridentine Latin Mass.

"He was a gentleman. A real gentleman; very caring,” Dominic said finally. “He was quite a shy man but once he knew you, he’d open up, and I never met anyone who didn’t like him. He was very knowledgeable about Bognor, had lived here all his life and he knew almost everything there was to know about it.”

Norman’s funeral will take place on October 4 at 12pm, Our Lady of Sorrows Church on Clarence Road.