'He will always be remembered': Steyning school pays tribute to former pupil

Nineteen-year-old Finley Shephard died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on Steyning Road in Shoreham on July 3.

In a statement this week, his former school – Steyning Grammar – said: “He will always be remembered.”

The school added: “Finley was a much loved member of our school and local community and his tragic death last weekend has had an impact on us all.

Finley Shephard loved football

“Finley was a part of our SGS family for seven years, joining us at the Church Street site and continuing his studies into our 6th Form College.

"Finley was well known throughout his time with us for his cheeky smile as well as his football skills.

“Finley will always be remembered by staff as a kind, creative and gentle young man; he was a team player and had a tremendous sense of humour.

“He considered others and ensured that everyone was included within his lessons and on the sports field.

“Finley expressed gratitude and consideration to his peers and staff, he had the ability to connect with a range of people with his infectious charm and warm personality.

“All our love goes out to his family, many of whom are alongside us at SGS as colleagues and students.