Head to Battle Abbey for a fun family adventure in half-term week

Visitors will be able to roam around the grounds to find games and activities inspired by Saxon and WWII soldiers, discover quirky facts, tackle playful puzzles and see if they have got what it takes to get moving like people from the past.

Ella Harrison, Events Manager at English Heritage said: “Our February Half Term Explorer Quest is the perfect activity to get the family in the outdoors this February exploring and discovering the secrets of a historic site. After all that adventuring don’t forget to treat yourself to a hot chocolate in our cafe. This is a wonderful opportunity to get out and about over the half term.”

Half Term Explorer Quest runs at Battle Abbey daily until February from 10am – 4pm. Tickets can be booked online at www.english-heritage.org.uk.

Battle Abbey Half Term event 2 SUS-220214-121842001

Battle Abbey Half Term event 3 SUS-220214-122549001