Health alert issued ahead of mini heatwave in Sussex - how long is it expected to last?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mini-heatwave set to hit the UK later this week could turn a wet, windy July on its head, experts are claiming.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heatwave could see temperatures rise to highs of 25C in Sussex and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is urging vulnerable people in Sussex to stay safe, releasing several heat warnings from Thursday (July 18) onwards.

A yellow heat health alert has been issued for most of the South East, including Sussex, which means members of the public with multiple health conditions may want to stay inside, where it’s cool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The temperature is expected to creep up later today (July 17), reaching highs of 22C tomorrow, 25C on Friday and 21C over the weekend. It looks like the worst of the heat will be over with by then, with temperatures expected to level out at a pleasant 19- 20C for most of the beginning of next week.

The warning comes after a wet, windy start to the month, with a yellow weather warning for rain in place in Sussex – and other parts of the UK – earlier this week.