Health chiefs speak out after confusion over new Horsham and Crawley blood-test booking system

Health chiefs have spoken out following confusion over a new blood test booking system in Horsham and Crawley.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up until now, patients could just turn up at Horsham and Crawley Hospitals for on-the-spot blood tests. GPs were told that their patients would have to book in advance from the start of this week (March 3). But many people were left confused after being told the new system would start at a later date.

However, in a statement today (March 4), Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust says: “From today patients at East Surrey Hospital can access the new online portal {SwiftQueue} to book an appointment from March 10, whilst patients at Crawley and Horsham hospitals will be able to book appointments from April 1 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust says that the new booking system is being introduced ‘in a bid to improve patient experience and reduce waiting times.’

East Surrey Hospital's new phlebotomy unit

In its statement, it says: “The new booking system, SwiftQueue, which is now live across the trust’s three phlebotomy sites – East Surrey Hospital, Crawley Hospital, and Horsham Hospital – will replace the trust’s previous walk-in model and significantly improve service efficiency.

"To help support a smooth transition, the trust will continue to accept walk-in patients until Monday March 31 2025.

“To ensure that those who need immediate phlebotomy services can receive care whilst on site, the trust will still offer on-the-day blood tests following an outpatient clinic referral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The trust has also today confirmed the opening of its newly refurbished Phlebotomy Unit at East Surrey Hospital, which will be relocating to the East Entrance to help make the service more accessible for those who use it. The new unit will be opening to patients from Monday March 10.”

Trust chief medical officer Ed Cetti said: “Opening a new unit that our patients can better access and introducing a new booking system that will reduce waiting times and enhance our patient care is a great way to start the year.

“Paper tickets are fast becoming a thing of the past and this new digital model of care will bring us in line with other acute NHS Trusts nationwide who have already successfully implemented SwiftQueue, with many positive outcomes. It marks a significant step in our efficiency journey as a trust and puts patients at the heart of our decision-making.”

To book an appointment, people are asked to log on to https//www.swiftqueue.com/ A trust spokesperson said: “For anyone unable to book using the online booking system, please call 0300 6134117 and a member of our team will book an appointment for you.”