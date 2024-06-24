Health warning issued as 30C heatwave takes hold of UK and Sussex
The health warning, issued by the MET office earlier today, is effective from 8am today, until 5pm on June 27. MET office staff said the heat could have several knock-on effects for the health and social care sector, including:
- An increase in mortality in the 65+ age range, or those with pre-existing health conditions, although side effects are also possible in younger age groups.
- Increased demand for remote healthcare services
- Temperatures in care homes and hospitals may exceed the recommended thresh-hold for clinical risk assessment.
- Services may be forced to operate at a reduced capacity due to overheating indoor work environments and its impact on staff.
The yellow weather warning covers almost all of England. West Sussex should expect temperature highs of 20C today, and 26C on Tuesday and Thursday. Similar weather is expected in East Sussex, parts of which will reach 21C today, and highs of 25C during the week.
With hot weather expected across the network, Southern Railway has warned travellers to take care on their journeys today.
"Please carry a bottle of water with you during the warm weather,” a spokesperson said on X, formerly Twitter. “If you feel unwell, stay on the platform where colleagues can help you more easily.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.