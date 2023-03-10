More than 200 care homes across the country were marked as ‘inadequate’ by new inspections from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), but Newhaven and the surrounding areas have performed well.

Two Newhaven care homes, Southdown Housing Association and Webb House, were marked as ‘good’ by the CQC. In Seaford, there were 15 care homes which met this mark, and five in Peacehaven.

In Newhaven, Southdown Housing Association was marked ‘good’ on all counts: safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led. They provide accommodation for persons who require nursing or personal care and those with learning disabilities.

The CQC said: “People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.”

Newhaven's care homes which were rated highly - despite 230 marked as 'inadequate' nation wide

The report added: “Staff understood, and protected people's rights and people were treated as individuals. Support was very personalised to meet individual needs. People were encouraged to be as independent as they were able with a culture of promoting independence underpinning all care and support... People had opportunities to engage in activities that gave them a sense of self-worth and achievement.”

Webb House in Newhaven also performed well with their care of those with learning and physical disabilities and those with sensory impairments.

Their report said: “People received person-centred care from staff who had a good understanding of them as individuals and of their needs. Staff supported people to maintain and improve their independence and live as full a life as possible.

“Staff treated people with kindness and compassion and were respectful of people’s individual choices. People were supported to set and achieve their own goals and maintain their own hobbies and interests.”

CQC ratings range from ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ and ‘inadequate’, which means the CQC has taken action against the person or organisation that runs it.

Private companies make up 84% of the sector according to the Institute for Public Research in 2019, and were responsible for the majority of care homes rated as inadequate. There were also 2,500 across the country that were found to ‘require improvement’ at their latest inspection, in addition to the 230 found to be ‘inadequate’.

