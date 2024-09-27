Hearing aid specialist shop could be coming to former Rosie Rose site in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new shop specialising in hearing aids could be coming to East Street, in Chichester, if new plans are approved.

Hidden Hearing, a family-owned business first founded in 1968, could be opening a shop in Chichester if new plans are approved.

An application to redecorate the existing timber storefront of a unit in Stocklund House, East Street, was submitted to Chichester District Council earlier this week, and it looks as though the plans relate to Hidden Hearing.

If approved, it means the hearing aid shop could be installed in the city centre later this year, offering the following services, according to the design and access statement:

The site was once occupied by independent lifestyle store Rosie Rose

Free hearing test and consultation with qualified professional audiologists

• Sale of hearing aids and associated accessories (batteries, phones and mobile

devices)

• Maintenance and cleaning of hearing aids

• Wax removal

The design and access statement adds that Hidden Hearing is in the process of a rebranding and refurbishment process across its existing estate to improve the services it can offer, and hopes that the East Street site will constitute a vibrant, profitable addition to its portfolio.

If approved, the shop will open in an empty site once occupied by Rosie Rose, an independent lifestyle shop focusing on boutique, high-quality furniture.

Concluding the application, the team at Hidden Hearing wrote: “It is hoped the fact Hidden Hearing are conscious of the need to integrate harmoniously and effectively into the wider communities and built environment in which they establish branches is evident. It is also hoped the Local Planning Authority recognise Hidden Hearing’s commitment to units they occupy, often for extended periods of time and the implementation and of well thought out designs. The acquisition of the application site will also make a vital healthcare service more accessible for the people of Chichester.”