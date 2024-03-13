‘Heart wrenching’ handkerchief display confronts ageism in Lewes ahead of Age Without Limits action day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some 36 handkerchiefs are now in a window opposite Fork restaurant in Station Street, decorated with notes and advice from older people.

The display is accompanied by a poster for Age Without Limits, a campaign from the Centre for Ageing Better.

A reader who photographed the display called it ‘heart wrenching’.

One note reads: “I don’t think this is my last day but you are faced with the fact that it is all going to stop quite soon. It’s quite scary.”

Another reads: “Old age is a precarious condition. Equilibrium is important and one is unwilling to disturb it.”

One note says: “I hate walking with a stick because it is a clear badge of incapacity. People see that I need it. It makes me feel older.”

But some of the notes have a quirky tone with one reading: “My advice is don’t be a miserable old git as you don’t get anywhere. Be nice to everyone ’cos you never know when you’re going to need a friend.”

The Age Without Limits campaign aims to change the way people think about ageing while supporting people and organisations who make society more age-inclusive. The Action Day on Wednesday, March 20, has the theme ‘See and be Seen’ and challenges the negative ways older people are portrayed in society.