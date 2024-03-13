‘Heart wrenching’ handkerchief display confronts ageism in Lewes ahead of Age Without Limits action day
Some 36 handkerchiefs are now in a window opposite Fork restaurant in Station Street, decorated with notes and advice from older people.
The display is accompanied by a poster for Age Without Limits, a campaign from the Centre for Ageing Better.
A reader who photographed the display called it ‘heart wrenching’.
One note reads: “I don’t think this is my last day but you are faced with the fact that it is all going to stop quite soon. It’s quite scary.”
Another reads: “Old age is a precarious condition. Equilibrium is important and one is unwilling to disturb it.”
One note says: “I hate walking with a stick because it is a clear badge of incapacity. People see that I need it. It makes me feel older.”
But some of the notes have a quirky tone with one reading: “My advice is don’t be a miserable old git as you don’t get anywhere. Be nice to everyone ’cos you never know when you’re going to need a friend.”
The Age Without Limits campaign aims to change the way people think about ageing while supporting people and organisations who make society more age-inclusive. The Action Day on Wednesday, March 20, has the theme ‘See and be Seen’ and challenges the negative ways older people are portrayed in society.
Age Without Limits did not organise the Lewes display, but said: “As part of our Action Day, we are encouraging everyone to play their part so people and community groups are using their own initiative in taking inspiration from the theme.”