Claire Chanot, of Channel View Road, has been searching day and night for her lost dog, Chester, since he fled his home on Friday (April 26) evening.

Chester has been spotted a handful of times, but Claire wants people to know that they absolutely shouldn’t try to catch him. Instead, anyone who sees him should immediately text or call Claire with full details of where he’s been seen.

Claire has also appealed to the public to check any doorbell camera footage to see if he has recently passed by their house.

The three-year-old crossbreed is described as being ‘very, very wary and untrusting’.

“Where he’s so scared of everything and everyone, apart from close family, nobody will be able to get near him,” Claire said.

"He was a Romanian street dog, so there’s instict there. He’s really untrusting,”

“If you see him, phone me, it doesn’t matter what time of day, whether it’s 3am. If you think it’s him, I really don’t mind.

“But whatever you do, don’t try and catch him because that’ll just make him run away from the area we know he’s in."

The rescue dog, who Claire describes as being ‘really happy and really playful’, doesn’t usually go anywhere without Claire’s other pup – affectionately known as Chester’s girlfriend.

Claire said: “He’s a massive part of the family. It breaks my heart every time I look at his picture.”

Various sightings of Chester have been reported since he went missing, including in Seaside and the Roselands area.

If you spot Chester, call Claire on: 07880 501881 or 07816 492791. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/chestermissingeastbourne/

